(Reuters) - Italian said on Monday that the International Monetary Fund's economic policies, not Italy's,. posed a risk to the global economy.

Earlier on Monday, the IMF cut its global economic forecasts, citing as one of the main risks to growth because of deficit-spending plans that have worried investors.

But Tria retorted that it was the IMF's policies that were risky.

" does not pose a risk for the European and the global economy," he said, insisting that deficit spending was the right policy to pursue in the current economic cycle.

On the other hand, he said that following IMF and recommendations to build financial buffers against economic turmoil could actually create an economic crisis.

"This is a fundamental mistake," he told a conference in after a meeting of

At the meeting, the Dutch asked the why it had put on hold disciplinary proceedings against over its planned budget deficit for 2019, EU sources said.

is targeting a 2 percent deficit this year, mostly to boost welfare and pension spending. Tria said investment should be prioritised ahead of limiting the deficit and debt, and that the growth it generated would bring down the national debt.

Italy's public debt is more than 130 percent of its gross domestic product, the highest ratio in the EU after bailed-out

Tria insisted that Rome's economic forecasts had anticipated a slowdown in Italy caused by a global downturn and by weakness in the German economy.

had initially forecast that its economy would grow 1.5 percent this year, but revised this down to 1.0 percent after prolonged talks with the Commission over its 2019 budget. The IMF has forecast Italian growth of 0.6 percent this year.

Tria said the government was monitoring the situation and could always revise its forecasts, but that Italy's finances were solid and no additional cuts or revenues would be needed this year, "even in the event of a worsening downturn".

He added that investment and "blocked" public projects needed to be speeded up - possibly a reference to an EU-funded high-speed rail connection between and in France, known as TAV.

has suspended the project because the 5-Star Movement, part of the coalition government, has raised doubts over its economic benefits.

