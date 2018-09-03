JD.com's billionaire CEO released after U.S. arrest

(Reuters) - The billionaire of Chinese firm Inc, Richard Liu, was arrested in the U.S. state of on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and later released after what the company said was a false accusation.

JD.com, backed by Walmart Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, and China's , said in a statement on Sunday that Liu, whose Chinese name is Liu Qiangdong, was falsely accused.

"During a business trip to the United States, Mr. Liu was questioned by police in in relation to an unsubstantiated accusation," the company said.

"The local police quickly determined there was no substance to the claim against Mr. Liu, and he was subsequently able to resume his business activities as originally planned," it said.

The company did not immediately provide further details, and Liu could not immediately be reached by

is one of China's tech heavyweights, competing with larger rival Liu, 45, is well known in and has a net worth of $7.9 billion, according to Forbes.

He was arrested shortly before midnight local time on Friday and was released just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the website of the It showed Liu was "released pending complaint."

said that an investigation was ongoing and declined to provide details of the arrest.

"We don't know if there will be charges or not because we haven't concluded an investigation," he told on Sunday.

The University of said Liu was a student in its doctor of business administration program, which primarily takes place in in partnership with aimed at full-time executives. The students were in the Twin Cities last week as part of their training.

University in a statement declined to comment further and referred questions to the

(Reporting by in and Kane Wu in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by in NEW YORK; Writing by and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing, and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)