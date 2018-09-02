Indonesia to work with Alibaba's Jack Ma to increase exports: minister

(Reuters) - will with head on ways to use Alibaba's platform ecosystem to increase its exports, especially to China, its communications told on Sunday.

"We are also discussing how to work together to develop tech talents to meet the needs of and the region," said Indonesian Rudiantara, after meeting Ma and Indonesian on Saturday.

The founder and CEO, who was in for the 2018 Asian Games, was named an adviser to the in 2017.

(Reporting by and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)