Indonesia to work with Alibaba's Jack Ma to increase exports: minister

-
ALSO READ
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba sets plans for Thailand
'China's Alibaba creates over 36.8 million jobs in 2017'
Trade war is like treating flu with chemotherapies: Alibaba's Jack Ma
Alibaba first-quarter revenue rises 61 percent, beats estimates
Alibaba revenue beats on strength in e-commerce, cloud businesses
-
(Reuters) - Indonesia will partner with Alibaba head Jack Ma on ways to use Alibaba's platform ecosystem to increase its exports, especially to China, its communications minister told Reuters on Sunday.
"We are also discussing how to work together to develop tech talents to meet the needs of Indonesia and the region," said Indonesian minister Rudiantara, after meeting Ma and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday.
The Alibaba founder and CEO, who was in Jakarta for the 2018 Asian Games, was named an e-commerce adviser to the Indonesian government in 2017.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU