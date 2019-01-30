Jet Airways denies being told to ground aircraft

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways to discuss turnaround at Monday board meeting
Exclusive: Lessors to troubled Jet Airways consider taking back planes - sources
Jet Airways delays part payment of employees' August salaries
Jet Airways denies stake sale, allays fears of debts
All accounts "Standard", no difference with auditors: Jet Airways
-
(Reuters) - Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd on Thursday denied media reports claiming GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) had asked the airline to ground its aircraft.
The reports claimed that GECAS had asked the debt-laden airline to ground at least five Boeing 737 aircraft due to non-payment of dues.
(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU