Jet Airways denies being told to ground aircraft

(Reuters) - Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd on Thursday denied media reports claiming GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) had asked the airline to ground its aircraft.

The reports claimed that GECAS had asked the debt-laden airline to ground at least five Boeing 737 aircraft due to non-payment of dues.

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 17:18 IST

