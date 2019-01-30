Global stocks steady before Fed as Apple relief offsets Brexit complications

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN (Reuters) - World stocks and the dollar steadied on Wednesday ahead of policy guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with results providing relief while market confidence that a no-deal can be avoided took a hit.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was 0.1 percent higher by 1140 GMT following gains in overnight and a muted start to trading in The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index was also up by 0.1 percent.

Investors pondered the possibility of a "no-deal" British departure from the after UK lawmakers instructed on Tuesday to reopen the treaty she had negotiated with to replace a divisive Irish border arrangement.

"While a no deal scenario is still unlikely, these developments increase the risk of accidentally leaving the EU without a deal and plans may intensify from both sides to manage that outcome," said Bethany Payne, at

upped its "no-deal" probability to 15 percent from 10 percent, and cut the chance of not happening at all to 35 percent from 40 percent.

Worries over a disorderly exit of Britain from the club it joined in 1973 hammered the pound overnight and that in turn helped lift the internationally exposed UK top share index by 1.3 percent in late morning deals.

Sterling recovered to be up 0.25 percent at $1.3101, suggesting investors remained hopeful that a chaotic Brexit could still be avoided even though has indicated that the divorce deal was not up for renegotiation.

Talks between the sides continued. and British will have a phone call about Brexit later on Wednesday, an EU source said.

Earlier, results provided some reassurance as the maker reported sharp growth in its services business.

Investors were relieved that there was no more bad after the company shocked at the start of this month with a revenue warning that triggered fears that U.S.- trade tensions were taking a toll on the tech sector.

" earnings delivered enough for investors to come back on board," said

"Although Apple still faces big questions like pricing structure, upgrade cycles, FX headwinds and weaker Chinese demand, we did get a positive answer to the key question on whether services margins can help rerate the stock higher."

U.S. S&P 500 futures added 0.25 percent, while European tech shares were among the best performers in European trading. Luxury stocks, heavily exposed to the Chinese markets, also rose.

Apple said trade tensions between the and were easing, lifting the mood before another round of official talks on Wednesday in

The two sides will meet next door to the in the highest-level talks since U.S. and his Chinese counterpart agreed a 90-day truce in their trade war in December.

"I expect that the summit will help pave the way for an extension of the trade truce. This is also what markets expect and a failure of the talks is not priced in at all," said Giuseppe Sersale, at

FED FOCUS

Expectations from Wednesday's Federal Reserve rates review are that policymakers will reinforce their recent dovish stance, given signs of a slowdown in the U.S.

"We believe the Fed is likely to show the flexibility markets are seeking at its upcoming meeting, as it balances still solid domestic economic growth against slower global growth and less significant, but persistent, domestic risks," said John Lynch, at

U.S. interest rate futures are pricing in virtually no change in official rates this year.

Investors are looking for hints from on whether he has any inclination to slow the drawdown of the Fed's balance sheet by up to $50 billion a month.

The dollar index - a gauge of its value versus six major peers - was flat at 95.816.

The Australian dollar surged 0.6 percent as inflation topped forecasts, while the Chinese yuan reached a six-month high in the offshore market before the trade talks.

In commodities, gold rose to fresh 8-1/2-month highs, supported by uncertainty over U.S.- trade relations and expectations the Fed will keep policy on hold. It was up 0.09 percent of $1,313.26 per ounce.

inched up, supported by concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's but pegged back by a darkening outlook for the global

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 0.69 percent at $53.71 per barrel, while Brent added 0.70 percent at $61.75 per barrel.

Reporting by in MILAN; additional reporting by Jospehine Mason in LONDON, Daniel Leussink and Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO

