Jindal Steel reports narrower quarterly loss

(Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd reported a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by stronger revenue from its key product segments that include hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates.
The loss came in at 24.05 million rupees ($336,740) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 2.66 billion rupees a year earlier, the steel producer said in a statement.
($1 = 71.4200 Indian rupees)
