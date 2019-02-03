Jindal Steel reports narrower quarterly loss

(Reuters) - Steel and reported a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by stronger revenue from its key product segments that include hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates.

The loss came in at 24.05 million rupees ($336,740) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 2.66 billion rupees a year earlier, the said in a statement.

($1 = 71.4200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

