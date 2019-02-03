Nissan scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in Britain

(Reuters) - Japanese carmaker has scrapped plans to build its new X- in Britain, saying just two months before that it had taken the decision to "optimise its investments" by building the next generation model in

"The company has decided to optimise its investments in by consolidating X-Trail production in Kyushu, the production hub for this global model," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the UK's future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future," said Chairman

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)