Lawyer for JD.com CEO says does not expect charges to be brought

BEIJING (Reuters) - A lawyer for JD.com Inc CEO Richard Liu, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual misconduct in the U.S. state of Minnesota and later released, said on Monday that Liu denies any wrongdoing, and also said he does not expect charges to be brought against his client.
Earl Gray, a Minnesota-based lawyer, said Liu was released without charges or a bail requirement, and was able to return to China, where the e-commerce firm is based.
"Under these circumstances based on our substantial experience in the criminal justice system in Minnesota charges are highly unlikely in the future to be brought against our client," Gray said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Tony Munroe. Editing by Jane Merriman)
