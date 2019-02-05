Loan demand falls among U.S. businesses, households - Fed banking survey

(Reuters) - Demand for weakened among U.S. businesses and households in the last three months of 2018 while banks tightened lending standards for commercial real estate, according to a survey of officers that gave worrisome signs for the economic outlook.

The on Monday released its quarterly survey of senior loan officers. The survey also showed banks had kept standards for commercial and industrial lending "basically unchanged" in the quarter but had tightened standards for credit card borrowing.

In a foreboding assessment, banks said they expected in 2019 "to tighten standards for all categories of business as well as credit card and jumbo mortgages," according to the quarterly report from the

Credit is the lifeblood of the U.S. and reports of weaker demand - coupled with expectations at banks that standards will tighten - suggests U.S. lenders are seeing signs that economic growth could slow.

policymakers last month indicated they were pausing a rate increase campaign that began in December 2015 as the U.S. central tries to sort out how much a weakening global could drag on the

In the fourth quarter of 2018, U.S. "banks reported weaker demand for all categories of loans to households," the said, an assessment that suggested U.S. consumers could also be worried about the economic outlook.

