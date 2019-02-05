UK approves tycoon Mallya's extradition to India

(Reuters) - The has signed an order to extradite Indian liquor and aviation tycoon Mallya, the said in a statement on Monday.

The order follows a London court's ruling in December that Mallya, who moved to Britain in March 2016, be extradited to to face fraud charges.

"After the decision was handed down on December 10, 2018 by the Westminster Magistrates Court, I stated my intention to appeal. I could not initiate the appeal process before a decision by the Now I will initiate the appeal process," tweeted late on Monday.

A court set up under the country's anti-money laundering laws last month declared a "fugitive economic offender", paving the way for the to seize his assets, according to partner ANI.

Mallya, the co-owner of motor racing team Force which went into administration in July, has denied any wrongdoing and says the case against him is politically motivated.

had cleared "one more step to get extradited," wrote on

"While we welcome the UK Government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition," a government source said on Monday.

The Times of reported of the UK government's order to extradite Mallya earlier on Monday.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by in New Delhi and Michael Holden in London ; Editing by and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)