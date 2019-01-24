JUST IN
Microsoft's Bing blocked in China - FT

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's Bing search engine has been blocked in China following a government order, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Unicom <0762.HK>, one of China's major state-owned telecommunication companies, confirmed the government had ordered a block on Bing, the FT said.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 06:16 IST

