Microsoft's Bing blocked in China - FT

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft's Bing search engine goes offline in China
Google employees sign protest letter over China search engine: NYT
Microsoft Bing suggests child porn search terms to pedophiles: Report
Google tailoring a search engine for China: report
Google in talks with Tencent, others for cloud services in China: BBG
-
(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's
China Unicom <0762.HK>, one of China's major state-owned telecommunication companies, confirmed the government had ordered a block on Bing, the FT said.
(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU