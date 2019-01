Renault board meets to choose successor to Ghosn

The meeting will start at 0900 GMT and consider the proposed appointment of outgoing boss as and the promotion of Ghosn's deputy to CEO, three sources familiar with the matter have told

The French carmaker has confirmed an emergency board meeting is planned for Thursday, but declined to comment on its agenda.

The decision, two months after Ghosn's Nov. 19 arrest and swift dismissal as <7201.T> chairman, turns a page on his two decades at the helm of the partnership he transformed into a global carmaking giant, following Renault's acquisition of a near-bankrupt in 1999.

Ghosn has been charged with failing to disclose more than $80 million in additional Nissan compensation for 2010-18 that he had arranged to be paid later. Nissan and the Japanese company itself have also been indicted.

Both men deny the deferred pay agreements were illegal or required disclosure. Ghosn has also denied a separate breach of trust charge over personal investment losses he temporarily transferred to Nissan in 2008. Nissan has said it takes the matter seriously and pledged to improve corporate governance.

Ghosn has now agreed to resign from Renault, the sources said - but only after the French government, its biggest shareholder, called for leadership change and his bail requests were rejected by the Japanese courts.

As of late Tuesday, however, no formal resignation had been received, said.

Senard, 65, faces the immediate task of soothing relations with Nissan, which is 43.4 percent-owned by and the junior in the alliance despite making more sales.

Since Ghosn's arrest, Nissan has sought to weaken Renault's control and resisted its attempts to nominate new directors to the Japanese company's board.

Nissan currently owns a 15 percent non-voting stake in its French parent and 34 percent in <7211.T>, a third major in their

