Nissan executive Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe

(Reuters) - Motor Co Ltd's <7201.T> Chief Performance Officer has resigned, a said on Friday in an emailed statement to

Munoz's resignation follows a report https://reut.rs/2D5ScYl which said that the Japanese automaker was looking into decisions made in the by Munoz as it broadened its investigation into the alleged financial misconduct by ousted

Munoz, who is widely seen within the industry as close to Ghosn, was a "person of interest" in the probe and it was not clear whether he would be accused of any wrongdoing, one of the three people with knowledge of the inquiry said.

"I am proud to have played a role in achieving 74 percent growth in North America, gaining market dominance in Mexico, getting market share on the growth path, and helping the Renault-Nissan- Alliance become the highest group in the world," Munoz said on a post https://bit.ly/2RsrNwQ in

"I look forward to continuing to assist in its investigations."

Munoz, 53, who has been with for 15 years, joined the company from in 2004 and served in his latest role since Nov. 2016. He also headed Nissan's operations.

is Nissan's second-largest market, accounting for roughly one-quarter of its annual global vehicle sales. It sold 1.5 million vehicles in China last year, and earlier this year said it planned to boost sales to 2.6 million units by 2022, making biggest market in terms of vehicle sales.

Nissan said this month that Munoz was on leave "to allow him to assist the company by concentrating on special tasks arising from recent events."

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)