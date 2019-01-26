NLC India to set-up mines, power projects in Tamil Nadu

(Reuters) - State-owned NLC plans to invest about 238 billion Indian rupees ($3.4 billion) in to set up mines and power projects, the company said on Saturday.

The company signed an agreement with to set up mines to produce 15.5 million tonnes per year of lignite, a lignite-fired power plant with 2,640 megawatt (MW) capacity and a 1,000 megawatt solar project, it said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 70.8900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Edmund Blair)

