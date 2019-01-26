China names ICBC banking veteran to head securities regulator

By and Julie Zhu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - has appointed veteran to head the Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), putting governance of the nation's stock markets in his hands at a time when investor confidence has been hit by a slowing economy and U.S. tariffs.

Yi, 54, currently of the Industrial and Commercial of (ICBC), will take over from as the CSRC's party secretary and chairman, agency reported on Saturday.

Yi is an ICBC stalwart and has been working at the for more than three decades. He originally joined ICBC as a at a branch in province in 1985.

He was promoted to of ICBC in 2013, overseeing the bank's overall operations. Three years later, at the age of 51, he succeeded retiring to take the helm of the world's largest lender by assets.

He's "pragmatic and knows how to run giant ICBC," said a Beijing-based ICBC who works under Yi and is familiar with his management style. He declined to be named as he is not permitted by his employer to speak to the media.

Yi, however, does not have a background in regulatory work, other sources said. Prior to joining ICBC, he spent a year working at the Hangzhou city bureau of the Chinese central

BIG CHALLENGES

Yi faces the challenge of reviving global and domestic investor interest in Chinese equities, which have lost a quarter of their value from a year ago amid slowing economic growth and friction between and over trade issues.

Trust in the CSRC has also been hit following a spate of violations in which companies had paid officials to gain regulatory approvals.

In the short term, Yi will have to handle the imminent launch of a planned Nasdaq-style in Shanghai, while the integration of China's capital markets into the global system will also likely be at the top of his agenda.

Two projects aimed at internationalizing China's stock market, including the Shanghai- stock connect, were delayed last year. Foreign investors still only account for 3 percent of the country's total market capitalization.

Liu, who served in CSRC's top post for three years, has been given another appointment, reported.

The state-run newspaper reported on Saturday that Liu would become the of the and Marketing Cooperatives, a ministerial-level government body under the

