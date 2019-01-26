Mastercard says plans to apply for China license to clear card payments

(Reuters) - U.S. payments card company Inc said on Friday it still plans to apply for a clearing license in and was in "active discussions" to explore solutions.

"continues to make every effort to secure the requisite license to be able to access China's domestic market," it said in a statement posted on its website.

The company "hopes to be able to present another application for the clearing license in the very near future."

reported on Friday that had submitted application materials in 2017 but voluntarily withdrew its application in June 2018, citing an unnamed source at China's central

Mastercard did not immediately respond to an emailed request from on Saturday for further comment.

in November won approval to clear card payments in China, becoming the first U.S. to gain direct access to what is set to be the biggest card market by 2020.

Previously, foreign card companies have had to partner with China's UnionPay, a state-controlled consortium that enjoyed a monopoly on all yuan payment cards issued and used in the country, for access to the country's

counts Mastercard, and among its partners for in

