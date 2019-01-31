Airbus reports breach into its systems after cyber attack

(Reuters) - on Wednesday said it had detected a cyber attack on its information systems which resulted in a but it said the incident did not affect its commercial operations.

The world's second-largest group said that the incident was being investigated and that it had taken actions to beef up

"Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know some personal data was accessed. This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some employees in Europe," the company said.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)