JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Global Markets: Stocks surge on Fed pledge to pause, dollar slips

Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 99, with 259 unaccounted for
Business Standard

Airbus reports breach into its systems after cyber attack

Reuters  |  PARIS 

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus on Wednesday said it had detected a cyber attack on its information systems which resulted in a data breach but it said the incident did not affect its commercial operations.

The world's second-largest aerospace group said that the incident was being investigated and that it had taken actions to beef up security.

"Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know some personal data was accessed. This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe," the company said.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 02:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements