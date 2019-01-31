Global Markets: Stocks surge on Fed pledge to pause, dollar slips

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slid and equities surged on Wednesday, fueled at first by and Apple's results and later by the Federal Reserve pledging to be patient with future interest rate hikes, a change in tone stock investors interpreted as a buy signal.

The Fed held interest rates steady at the end of a two-day meeting in which it struck language in a December policy statement that projected "some further" rate hikes would be appropriate in 2019.

U.S. stocks extended their gains and bond yields fell as markets got what they were hoping for, said Mohamed El-Erian, at in Newport Beach,

"This marks a full 180 from what the Fed was signaling just a few months ago," El-Erian said.

Scott Minerd, at in Santa Monica, California, said the Fed's pause will further extend the economic expansion, allowing excesses to continue to build and increasing risks of financial instability.

"The Fed refilled the punch bowl and the party goes on. Buy risk assets," Minerd said.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks share performance in 47 countries, rose 1.39 percent following gains in overnight. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares in closed up 0.41 percent.

The rose 524.73 points, or 2.13 percent, to 25,104.69. The S&P 500 gained 50.13 points, or 1.90 percent, to 2,690.13, and the Nasdaq Composite added 172.63 points, or 2.46 percent, to 7,200.92.

Upbeat results from and late on Tuesday provided investors early relief as they awaited the Fed statement and as U.S.- trade talks started in

shares jumped after the world's largest planemaker raised its profit and cash flow expectations for 2019 amid a boom in Boeing also indicated it had overcome supplier delays that snarled 737 production last year.

results provided some reassurance as the maker reported sharp growth in its services business.

Boeing shares rose 6.63 percent and gained 7.31 percent.

rose, paring gains of more than 1 percent, as the potential for supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's lifted prices.

Stocks listed in jumped more than 1 percent after British lawmakers late on Tuesday rejected a proposal in Parliament that aimed to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal" Brexit, a vote that initially pushed sterling sharply lower.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 in rose 1.45 percent as its components often are boosted by a weaker pound because its multinational earn a large portion of their revenue abroad in foreign currency.

Sterling rose 0.04 percent to $1.3071 after sliding about 0.7 percent against the dollar and the euro following parliamentary votes on Brexit.

"The vote is not fundamentally changing the way the market's talking about Brexit," said Hetal Mehta, senior European

Payrolls processor reported that the U.S. private sector added 213,000 jobs in January, which beat forecasts for gains of 178,000. But the monthly total was lower than the 271,000 jobs added in December.

The dollar index fell 0.50 percent to 95.343. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.44 percent to 108.90.

The euro gained 0.53 percent to $1.1491.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 4/32 in price to push yields down to 2.6954 percent.

U.S. Intermediate crude futures gained 92 cents to settle at $54.23, while international Brent crude futures rose 33 cents to settle at $61.65 per barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by and Will Dunham)

