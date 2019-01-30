Oil edges up on Venezuela sanctions, but economic outlook weighs

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - prices rose on Wednesday as concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's industry outweighed pressure from a darkening outlook for the global economy.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.43 per barrel at 0644 GMT, up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, above their last settlement.

International Brent futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $61.53 per barrel.

on Monday announced export sanctions against firm SA (PDVSA), limiting transactions between U.S. companies that do business with Venezuela's firm PDVSA.

"The sanctions so far have been mostly disruptive for refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast, who are being forced to seek alternative heavy crude supplies, and have stepped up purchases from Canada," said of Vanda Insights, an

The sanctions aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of to the

Although the move pushed up oil prices, markets appeared relatively relaxed as the sanctions only affect Venezuelan supply to the

"The (Venezuelan) export volumes will not be eliminated from the market, but rather rerouted to other countries," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an at consultancy Rystad Energy.

With the dropping out as a customer for Venezuelan oil, she added that " and ... will be able to pick up these at great discounts."

Despite this, some analysts said non-U.S. with operations in the United States may still avoid dealing with Venezuelan oil.

The Schork Report, a daily oil trading publication, said on Wednesday that many "international ... have significant trading operations in the U.S. ... At least in the short-term, these traders will undoubtedly quit buying from until such a time that they are assured that they are not running afoul of U.S. sanctions."

In a potential sign of mounting pressure, Venezuelan told Russian state agency RIA on Wednesday he is ready for talks with the opposition, with the participation of international mediators.

Overall, traders said the U.S. sanctions against will have a limited impact on global oil markets, which remain well supplied.

Even before the lastest sanctions, Venezuela's economic turmoil has pulled down its production from a peak of around 2.5 million bpd before 2016 to little more than 1 million bpd now.

U.S. crude oil output, by contrast, jumped by more than 2 million bpd in 2018 alone, to a record 11.9 million bpd.

Beyond Venezuela, analysts pointed to economic weakness as countering supply-side troubles.

"Pulling (oil prices) in the opposite direction are heightened concerns about global growth, particularly that of China," said Ole Hansen, at Denmark's

Global economic growth is slowing amid a trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

Officials from and are set to launch a new round of trade talks on Wednesday aimed at resolving their disputes amid which both sides have slapped hefty import tariffs on each other's goods.

Reporting by Gloystein; Editing by and Richard Pullin

