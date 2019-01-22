Oil prices drop as China economic slowdown threatens to spread

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - prices fell on Tuesday on signs that an economic slowdown in China, the world's second-largest economy and consumer, was spreading, stoking concerns over future fuel demand.

The gloomy economic has pulled down financial markets across Asia, including futures.

International Brent were at $62.26 per barrel at 0736 GMT, down 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their previous close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.43 per barrel, down 0.7 percent, or 37 cents.

China's on Tuesday warned that the downward pressure on the economy will affect China's job market as falling factory orders point to a further drop in activity in coming months and more job shedding.

On Monday, reported its lowest annual economic growth since 1990.

China's have so far defied the economic slowdown, hitting a record above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in late 2018, but many analysts believe the country to be at peak growth, with its thirst set to wane as the slowdown bites.

"Slowing in is likely weighing on demand," said Singapore-based Eastport, adding that industrial slowdowns tended to be leading indicators that fed gradually into lower demand for shipped

In a sign of spreading economic weakness, South Korea's export-oriented economy slowed to a six-year low growth rate of 2.7 percent in 2018, official data showed on Tuesday.

This came after the on Monday trimmed its 2019 global growth forecast to 3.5 percent, down from 3.7 percent in last October's outlook. There is a high correlation between economic growth and oil demand growth.

"This was the second downturn revision in three months, and we can still see further downgrades in near future if trade tensions escalate, the UK exits with a no-deal from the EU, or China's economic growth drops more sharply," said Hussein Sayed, at futures brokerage

Despite the darkening outlook, have been getting some support from supply cuts started in late 2018 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"The effects of OPEC-led cuts ... will undoubtedly place a price floor under crude oil," said Singapore-based brokerage on Tuesday.

(Reporting Gloystein in SINGAPORE and by Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by and Christian Schmollinger)

