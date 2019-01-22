Hugo Boss sales accelerate in key Christmas quarter

(Reuters) - house reported a 6-percent increase in currency-adjusted sales in the fourth-quarter, helped by strong growth in China, Britain and and as well as its business.

said on Tuesday sales grew to 783 million euros ($889 million) in the fourth-quarter, beating average forecasts for 762 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said it expected full-year earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items roughly on the prior year level. It publishes full results on March 7.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

