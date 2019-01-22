JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion

China's thirst for cognac helps Remy third-quarter sales beat forecasts
Business Standard

Hugo Boss sales accelerate in key Christmas quarter

Reuters  |  BERLIN 

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a 6-percent increase in currency-adjusted sales in the fourth-quarter, helped by strong growth in China, Britain and France and as well as its online business.

Hugo Boss said on Tuesday sales grew to 783 million euros ($889 million) in the fourth-quarter, beating average analyst forecasts for 762 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said it expected full-year earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items roughly on the prior year level. It publishes full results on March 7.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements