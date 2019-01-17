Asia shares edge up, pound gets moment's peace

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the saga gave sterling a moment's peace.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> edged up 0.1 percent, with Australia <.AXJO> was ahead by 0.2 percent.

Nikkei futures pointed to an opening rise of around 0.5 percent for the cash index <.N225>. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.6 percent.

On Wall Street, strong earnings from of America and eased worries about the earnings outlook. of America shares jumped 7.2 percent and Goldman 9.5 percent.

The Dow <.DJI> ended Wednesday with gains of 0.59 percent, while the S&P 500 <.SPX> added 0.22 percent and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> 0.15 percent.

Investors in might be less encouraged by a report that U.S. federal prosecutors were investigating Huawei Technologies, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. businesses and could soon issue an indictment.

Such a move could inflame tensions between and and make a trade deal yet harder.

China's central bank on Wednesday moved to avert a cash crunch in the by injecting a record $83 billion into the country's financial system.

Also looming in the background were concerns the shutdown was starting to take a toll on its

said the shutdown shaved 0.13 percent off quarterly economic growth for each week it goes on.

PLAN B

As expected, British narrowly won her confidence vote and invited other party leaders for talks to try to break the impasse on a divorce deal.

An outline for Plan 'B' is due by Monday and the market assumes there will have to be an extension of the Article 50 exit date past March 29.

"Nothing has happened in the last 24 hours to dissuade us from the view that we are headed in the direction of an Article 50 delay, a softer or no Brexit," said Ray Attrill, at NAB.

"But it remains too soon to be buying sterling with your ears pinned back," he added, noting many uncertainties remained.

All of which left the pound firm at $1.2881 , though still short of Monday's peak at $1.2929. It fared well on the euro, which hit a seven-week low before steadying at 88.45 pence .

The lessening of Brexit risk pressured the safe-haven yen and helped the U.S. dollar up to 109.10 . The euro eased back to $1.1394 while the dollar index nudged up to 96.077 <.DXY>.

In commodity markets, palladium hit record highs thanks to increasing demand and lower supply of the used in auto catalysts. Spot gold held steady at $1,293.68 per ounce.

Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to $61.30 a barrel overnight, while U.S. crude was last off 7 cents at $52.24.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

