Oil prices fall as oversupply concerns weigh

(Reuters) - extended losses on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the and

Brent was down 10 cents, or 0.14 percent, at $72.96 a barrel by 0037 GMT, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. U.S. crude was down 9 cents, or 0.13 percent, at $67.80 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day. Earlier in Monday's session, the market had risen after warned of dire consequences for if it threatened the "While were the primary beneficiary of the weekend's headline battle between Trump and Iranian Rouhani, that boost started to fizzle as traders then veered to oversupply concerns," said Stephen Innes, at brokerage. and large producers are ramping up output to offset losses that are likely to come as a November deadline approaches for other countries to comply with U.S. sanctions on crude sales from Meanwhile, U.S. crude inventories at the delivery hub at Cushing, gained in the four days to Friday, according to information supplier Genscape, traders said. On a weekly basis, stockpiles at the hub were expected to fall for the 10th consecutive week, traders said. The market has also been dented by concerns about the impact on global economic growth and of escalating disputes over global trade. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford) (This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)