Oil slips on economic concerns, dollar gains

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, pulling back from two-month highs as concerns over a global economic slowdown crept back into the market and a stronger dollar also weighed.

Prices sagged a day after the release of weak U.S. factory order data, which, coupled with recent disappointing economic data out of China, stoked worries about softer demand for in 2019, analysts said.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents to $62.12 a barrel. They touched their highest level in more than two months at $63.63 the previous day. U.S. crude futures dropped 82 cents to $53.74 a barrel, down 1.5 percent, at 2:03 p.m. EST (1903 GMT).

Oil also felt pressure from a strengthening dollar, which rallied for a fourth straight session, which makes crude more expensive for non-U.S. buyers, said Phillip Streible, at

Meanwhile, investors shifted assets into equities and away from markets more sensitive to Washington- trade relations and movements in the dollar, Streible said.

"Oil is just not in favour today, and they are going after the equity markets," he said. Wall Street was slightly higher on Tuesday.

U.S. sanctions on were viewed as supportive of prices by helping to tighten global supplies. Numerous tankers are currently in the water off the Venezuelan coast, unable to move because state-owned is demanding payment, which would run afoul of U.S. sanctions.

Supplies of heavy like that produced in are scarce, as other providers including and have also faced challenges to output and export.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to production cuts effective from last month to beat back supply growth.

A survey found that supply from OPEC states had fallen the most in two years, with and its allies over-delivering on pledged cuts while Iran, and registered involuntary declines.

Concerns about the pace of global economic growth remained. New orders for U.S.-made goods fell unexpectedly in November, with sharp declines in demand for and electrical equipment, according to data released on Monday.

The global economic outlook and prospects for growth in fuel demand have also been clouded by poor economic data in and U.S.- trade tensions.

(Reporting by Laila in New York; Additional reporting by and in London and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by and Matthew Lewis)

