U.S. jury orders Takeda to pay Bayer $155 million over hemophilia drug

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury has ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's Baxalta unit to pay $155.19 million for infringing a patent related to a treatment, court records made public on Tuesday show.

Jurors in the federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, reached their verdict on the seventh day of a trial, after rejecting Baxalta's argument that the June 2016 patent on the treatment, Adynovate, was invalid.

Bayer said the infringement arose from Baxalta's exclusive lisence agreement with Nektar Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based company that had done research with Bayer and knew about the patent, including through litigation in

The award covered the period from June 14, 2016 to Nov. 30, 2018. Jurors applied a royalty rate of 17.78 percent to a royalty base of $872.84 million to arrive at the damages award.

Bayer is based in Leverkusen, Germany, with U.S. offices in Whippany,

Baxalta was based in before acquired the company in 2016. Takeda completed an acquisition of Shire for roughly $59 billion last month.

Takeda did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bayer said it was pleased with the verdict, "which confirms the strength of Bayer's innovation in treatment."

is a mostly inherited where blood fails to clot properly. It can result in prolonged bleeding after an

Shire's sales of Adynovate and other hemophilia treatments totalled $2.23 billion in the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2018, including $1.15 billion in the

The case is v et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 16-01122.

(Reporting by Jonathan in New York; editing by Bill Berkrot)

