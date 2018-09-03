Oil prices steady as OPEC supplies weigh but Iran sanctions loom

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - were stable on Monday, weighed down by rising supply from OPEC and the but supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November.

International Brent were at $77.67 per barrel at 0651 GMT, up 3 cents from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.73 per barrel, down 7 cents from their last settlement.

Output from the cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) between July and August, to a 2018-high of 32.79 million bpd, a survey found.

Output was boosted by a recovery in Libyan production and as Iraq's southern exports hit a record.

Meanwhile, U.S. drillers added for the first time in three weeks, firm reported on Friday, increasing the rig count by 2 units to 862.

The high rig count has helped lift U.S. by more than 30 percent since mid-2016, to 11 million bpd.

Despite the price dip, Stephen Innes, at said Brent was "supported by the notion that U.S. sanctions on Iranian will eventually lead to constricted markets", which he said would likely push up prices.

"Iranian production is already showing signs of decline, falling by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) last month ... (as) importers of Iranian barrels will already be moving away from taking shipments," said Edward Bell, at in

Many analysts have warned that an economic slowdown because of trade disputes between the and other major economies including and the would drag on

Amid rising trade tariffs raised by and Beijing, China's grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in August, with export orders shrinking for a fifth month and employers cutting more staff, a private survey showed on Monday.

Despite this, OANDA's Innes said it was too early to say whether an economic slowdown would put a serious dent on

"While the analysts continue fretting that $200 billion in tariffs could drag down oil demand, it isn't at all clear that such type of economic headwinds will topple given ... the constant barrage of supply outages," he said.

(Reporting by Gloystein; editing by and Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)