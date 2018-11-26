PNG upholds deal with Huawei to lay internet cable, derides counter-offer

By Tom Westbrook

(Reuters) - (PNG) will uphold its agreement with China's to build its internet infrastructure, a said on Monday, dismissing offers from Western countries to take on the work.

The comments from the minister, William Duma, are a blow to Australia, and the United States, which have tried to persuade PNG to dump the Chinese company, amid broad efforts to limit China's influence across the Pacific.

"We have an existing agreement," Duma, for public enterprise and state investment, told on the telephone from

"It's about honour and integrity, once you enter into a deal and an arrangement you go with it."

Huawei won a tender to build a network in the nation two years ago, but amid deepening concern in the West over the company's links to China's government, allies Australia, and the recently mounted an 11th-hour counter offer.

But dismissed it.

"It's a bit patronising," he said, adding that Huawei had done about 60 percent of the work on the project.

Huawei said in 2016 it would build a 5,457 km (3,390 mile) network of submarine cables linking 14 coastal towns in the resource-rich nation of 8 million people.

A for the company declined to comment.

Australia, which has shut Huawei out of contracts to build its own national on security grounds, blocked the company from laying submarine cable from to PNG and the in July.

Western intelligence agencies have said Huawei's technology could be used for espionage - something the company denies.

Representatives of the Australian, Japanese and governments had no immediate comment on Monday.

A for PNG Prime Peter O'Neill was not immediately available for comment.

Jonathan Pryke, of the Sydney-based think-tank, said those concerned about China's influence had been slow to see the inroads Huawei was making.

"We missed the boat on that one," Pryke he said. "I think you'll find there'll be a lot more attention in future to make sure we don't miss the boat."

The rivalry over comes as has found itself at the centre of a big-power jostle for influence, with offering cheap loans and development projects and stepping up its own aid contributions.

Australia, the United States, and this month announced a A$1.7 billion power grid upgrade for PNG, which includes some internet infrastructure, which would mean they were not being completely locked out of the telecommunications sector, Pryke said.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)