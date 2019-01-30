Russia's Gazprom plans to build an LNG plant to supply disputed Kurils

(Reuters) - Russian company plans to build a small-scale (LNG) plant on the Pacific island of to supply the disputed Kuril Islands, the regional government said on Wednesday.

and are in talks over ownership of the chain of islands which were captured by Soviet troops from during the final days of World War Two.

The islands are known as the Southern Kurils in and the Northern Territories in

The government said in a statement that the planned plant would have a capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes of LNG per year which would be shipped to the disputed islands to produce there. No timeframe was given.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

