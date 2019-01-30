Germany's Osram buys UK's Ring Automotive to reach end consumers

JUST IN
Business Standard

Reuters  |  FRANKFURT 

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lighting group Osram has bought Britain's Ring Automotive to gain access to the consumer market for auto accessories.

Osram purchased Ring from Rubicon Partners. It has 160 employees and sales of 40 million pounds ($52.44 million) in 2017.

Osram, which mainly sells its products to manufacturers rather than end consumers, declined to disclose the sale price.

($1 = 0.7628 pounds)

(Reporting by Tom Sims)

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 15:58 IST

