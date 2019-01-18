Saudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petrochemicals plant in S.Africa

(Reuters) - plans to build an refinery and a petrochemicals plant in as part of $10 billion of investments in the country, Saudi said on Friday.

Saudi would be used in the planned refinery whose construction would be led by company Saudi Aramco, Al-Falih said in comments following a meeting with South Minister in

"There have been exchanges of talks by teams and they have been supported by the South ministry," Al-Falih said.

The exact location of the refinery and petrochemicals plant will be finalised in the coming weeks, Radebe said.

was also interested in using South Africa's major storage facilities, Al-Falih said, adding that Saudi was looking at investing in South Africa's revamped

He also confirmed that there were discussions about the kingdom investing in South Africa's state defence company Denel, which was exclusively reported by in November.

South African is trying to woo foreign investors to help revive a struggling economy as he prepares for a this year.

Saudi met with Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in in November.

(Reporting by Alex Winning; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)