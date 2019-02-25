JUST IN
No decision taken on referring debt-ridden Jet Airways to NCLT, says SBI

Reports earlier said SBI was mulling moving the NCLT to recover its loans from Jet Airways

Jet Airways Ltd's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday media reports on the state-run bank referring the debt-laden carrier to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover loans were "speculative", and that no such decision had been taken.

Reports earlier said SBI was mulling moving the NCLT to recover its loans from Jet as it felt the airline was running out of funds for operations.

