No decision taken on referring debt-ridden Jet Airways to NCLT, says SBI

-
ALSO READ
Explainer: Why Jet Airways is selling a majority stake for Re 1
Here's a timeline of Jet Airways debt troubles as it edges closer to safety
Jet Airways proposes debt payments in arrears to creditors from April
Jet Airways curtails flights to save cash, 20-30 cancellations daily
Jet Airways deal likely to be finalised by March; tweaks still being made
-
Jet Airways Ltd's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday media reports on the state-run bank referring the debt-laden carrier to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover loans were "speculative", and that no such decision had been taken.
Reports earlier said SBI was mulling moving the NCLT to recover its loans from Jet as it felt the airline was running out of funds for operations.ALSO READ: SBI considers moving NCLT for insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU