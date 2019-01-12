Senior Huawei Canada executive Scott Bradley leaves post

-
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Huawei Canada said on Friday that its senior vice president of corporate affairs, Scott Bradley, is leaving his post as the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker faces heightened scrutiny over security issues.
Bradley will serve as special adviser, assisting the company "as required," Huawei President Eric Li said in a memo to staff that was obtained by Reuters.
