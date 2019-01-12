JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Wall Street's five-day rally flickers out as earnings near

If U.S. again risks default, Fed has 'loathsome' playbook
Business Standard

Senior Huawei Canada executive Scott Bradley leaves post

Reuters  |  NEW YORK 

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Huawei Canada said on Friday that its senior vice president of corporate affairs, Scott Bradley, is leaving his post as the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker faces heightened scrutiny over security issues.

Bradley will serve as special adviser, assisting the company "as required," Huawei President Eric Li said in a memo to staff that was obtained by Reuters.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Jim Finkle in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 03:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements