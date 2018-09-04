Sensex ends lower for second day as rupee slide continues

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by banks and consumer stocks, as the rupee extended declines to a record low and rose sharply.

The rupee, which tumbled to a record low of 71.54 on the dollar on Tuesday, is Asia's worst performing currency so far this year due to higher oil prices, turbulence in emerging markets and simmering global trade tensions.

The broader fell 0.54 percent to 11,520.30, while the Sensex ended 0.4 percent lower at 38,157.92.

and fell 1.1 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, while consumer goods stock dropped 2.8 percent to its lowest close since July 19.

