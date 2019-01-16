Sensex, Nifty close nearly flat; Jet Airways slumps

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of Industries Ltd's quarterly results.

The benchmark closed 0.01 percent higher at 36,321.29, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.03 percent at 10,890.30.

Shares of Industries climbed 0.55 percent. The conglomerate is due to report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Beleaguered carrier closed 8.17 percent lower. The company said its resolution plan with State Bank of was being discussed with its stakeholders.

