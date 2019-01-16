Sensex, Nifty close nearly flat; Jet Airways slumps

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of Reliance Industries Ltd's quarterly results.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.01 percent higher at 36,321.29, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.03 percent at 10,890.30.
Shares of Reliance Industries climbed 0.55 percent. The conglomerate is due to report its quarterly results on Thursday.
Beleaguered carrier Jet Airways Ltd closed 8.17 percent lower. The company said its resolution plan with State Bank of India was being discussed with its stakeholders.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
