Markets see lower no-deal Brexit risk - Bank of England's Carney

(Reuters) - said sterling's rise after Theresa May's plan was defeated in parliament suggested investors felt the risk of a no-deal had diminished, or that the process would be extended.

"I'm not giving my view, I'm giving the markets' initial take," Carney told lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday during a regular hearing.

"I wouldn't put much weight on these very short term-moves. The market is waiting."

The British pound rallied to its highest in nearly two months against the euro on Wednesday. Against the dollar, the pound was broadly flat at $1.2866 after jumping by nearly a cent immediately after Tuesday's vote.

