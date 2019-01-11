Slack "seriously considering" direct market listing - source

By Joshua Franklin

(Reuters) - Technologies Inc is "seriously" considering making its stock exchange debut through a direct listing, a source familiar with the matter told on Friday.

reported reported earlier in the day that Slack, which operates a popular workplace instant-messaging and collaboration app, is likely to debut in the second quarter and currently expects to do so via a direct listing.

The plan for a direct listing will make the second big company after Spotify SA to bypass a traditional IPO process in going public.

This comes after reported in December that had hired to lead its initial public offering as an

Slack did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)