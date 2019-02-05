SoftBank-backed Indian hotel start-up OYO sees three-fold revenue jump

By Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - start-up OYO, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, expects revenue to more than treble every year for the next five years, as it expands in and international markets, a said.

OYO's revenue for the fiscal year to end-March 2018 grew to 4.16 billion rupees ($58 million) from 1.2 billion rupees ($16.7 million) a year earlier, and it expects similar growth over the next five years, its told on Tuesday.

The hotel chain operator's losses widened marginally to 3.6 billion rupees from 3.55 billion rupees a year ago but it expects to turn profitable soon, Gupta said, without giving a timeline.

expects revenue of more than 14 billion rupees for the current financial year ending March, it said in a statement.

OYO, which operates more than 13,000 franchised or leased hotels with over 170,000 rooms in India, China, UK, Dubai, and Malaysia, raised $1 billion last year from investors including SoftBank and ride-hailing firm

($1 = 71.7200 rupees)

(Reporting by Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)