Suzuki posts 33 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 33 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit, stung by the negative impact of depreciating emerging market currencies, particularly the Indian rupee, and higher selling costs.
Japan's fourth-biggest automaker posted profit of 58.0 billion yen ($528.09 million) for October-December, from 86.96 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
The result compared with the 82.59 billion yen median of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Suzuki kept its full-year operating profit forecast at 350 billion yen.
($1 = 109.8300 yen)
