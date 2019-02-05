Suzuki posts 33 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit

(Reuters) - Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 33 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit, stung by the negative impact of depreciating emerging market currencies, particularly the Indian rupee, and higher selling costs.

Japan's fourth-biggest automaker posted profit of 58.0 billion yen ($528.09 million) for October-December, from 86.96 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 82.59 billion yen median of 10 estimates compiled by

kept its full-year operating profit forecast at 350 billion yen.

($1 = 109.8300 yen)

