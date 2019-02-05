Panasonic shares plunge after profit warning, Tesla's Maxwell deal

By Yamazaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Corp shares fell almost 6.5 percent on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) reported a drop in quarterly earnings and cut its full-year outlook, just as EV partner branched out in battery tech.

The Japanese firm on Monday chopped 9 percent from its operating profit outlook after booking a 19 percent drop in October-December, blaming weak demand for auto components and in China, where the economy is slowing.

Both figures were far below estimates.

Later on Monday, EV maker Tesla said it had agreed to buy U.S. company Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Maxwell sells ultracapacitor cells to and subsidiary Lamborghini, its website showed. Ultracapacitors and complement battery cells.

is the exclusive for Tesla, which in turn is Panasonic's biggest EV battery client. The Japanese firm also makes types of ultracapacitors.

Industry analysts in pointed to Panasonic's outlook as the main source of investor concern on Tuesday, saying the Maxwell deal's impact on was as yet unclear.

"The latest earnings have revealed how tough the situation is for Panasonic," said at

The Maxwell deal comes as set to lose its exclusivity with Tesla, whose said the U.S. EV maker plans to source battery cells locally for a new in Shanghai, "most likely from several "

Panasonic has shifted toward products such as automotive batteries and for corporate clients and away from low-margin consumer electronics, but "it's clear it's suffering in business-to-business areas as well," Ishino said.

(Reporting by Yamazaki; Editing by and Christopher Cushing)

