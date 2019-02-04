Tech boosts S&P, Nasdaq; healthcare weighs on Dow

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday boosted by ahead of Alphabet's results after the bell, but declines in and kept gains in check.

A more than 2 percent rise from marquee companies such as Alphabet Inc, Inc and Corp boosted the Nasdaq. The rose 1.13 percent.

Google-parent's quarterly report will round up a mixed bag of results from other FAANG stocks. and Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results last week, while and com Inc gave downbeat current-quarter forecasts.

The fell 0.88 percent, the most among the seven S&P sectors trading in the red, as fell more than 1 percent.

At current levels, the S&P 500 was about 8 percent away from its Sept. 20 record close and was helped recently by signs of progress in U.S.- trade talks and as the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes.

A stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday underscored the strength in the domestic though concerns remained that a slowdown in the rest of the world could hurt U.S. earnings, with warnings from bellwethers including Caterpillar Inc.

"We got through last week with the employment report and the Fed. I think the focus is more firmly on earnings this week," said Scott Brown, at in St. Petersburg,

"As the fourth quarter numbers are coming in, I think there is a concern around slowdown in the first quarter. Certainly the comparisons are going to be a lot tougher."

Nearly half of the S&P 500 companies that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, 71.4 percent beat analysts' estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Since the earnings season kicked off three weeks ago, analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit growth have risen to 15.4 percent from 14.3 percent, but expectations for the first quarter of 2019 have dropped to 0.5 percent from 3.4 percent.

At 11:10 a.m. ET the was down 40.11 points, or 0.16 percent, at 25,023.78, the S&P 500 was up 1.49 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,708.02 and the was up 53.45 points, or 0.74 percent, at 7,317.32.

dropped 3.37 percent after the approved Evolus Inc's cheaper version of blockbuster Botox. Evolus jumped 20 percent.

Losses in and pulled the sector 0.98 percent lower and weighed on the blue-chip Dow and S&P 500.

In a bright spot, Group Inc surged 19.51 percent after the HR provider agreed to be bought by an group led by in a $11 billion deal.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 10 new lows.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)