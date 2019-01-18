Tesla to cut workforce by 7 percent

(Reuters) - Inc on Friday said it will cut its full-time workforce by about 7 percent, while it ramps up production of its Model 3 sedan.

"Higher volume and are crucial for to achieve the economies of scale required to manufacture the standard range (220 mile), standard interior Model 3 at $35k and still be a viable company," the said.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)