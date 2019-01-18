(Reuters) - Malaysia's minister said on Friday the government would be ready to discuss dropping criminal charges against linked to the 1MDB scandal if the pays $7.5 billion in reparations.

is being investigated by Malaysian authorities and the for its role as and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for The has denied wrongdoing.

U.S prosecutors last year charged two former Goldman bankers with the theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB.

Minister said was seeking $7.5 billion in reparations from over its 1MDB deals, which included fees paid to the and bond coupons that were "higher than the market rate".

Asked by a on Friday if would drop the charges against the bank if it paid the reparations, Lim said: "Pay the $7.5 billion, then we can discuss."

reopened domestic investigations into 1MDB last year, after a historic election that saw the country's first change of government in more than 60 years.

The government of former Malaysian set up the 1MDB fund in 2009, and the estimated $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level fund officials and their associates between 2009 and 2014.

Najib has denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs apologised to the Malaysian people for the role played by in the 1MDB scandal, but said the bank had conducted due diligence before every transaction.

Leissner, a former for Asia, pleaded guilty in the to conspiring to launder money and violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Lim said the apology was "necessary but not sufficient" and that the whole scandal had caused "agony and trauma suffered by the Malaysian people".

"If not for the change of government, do you think Goldman Sachs would have apologised? We are talking about the largest in the world... it's not easy to get an apology from them," Lim said.

"An apology is not enough. An apology with $7.5 billion, that is what matters."

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)