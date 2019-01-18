OPEC publishes output cut quota for six months to June

(Reuters) - on Friday published a list of new levels of reduction in by its members and other major producers for the six months to June as part of the group's latest production-cutting deal.

It also urged participating countries to redouble efforts for supply adjustments to ensure remain in balance in 2019.

In the first half of 2019, and other major producers will cut by 1.195 million barrels per day (bpd) to 43.874 million bpd.

The production adjustment will be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on a monthly basis, it said.

The next JMMC meeting will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on March 18, it added.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)

