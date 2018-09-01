U.S.-Canada trade talks conclude with no deal - Wall Street Journal

(Reuters) - Talks between the and aimed at reaching a deal to revamp the North American Free ended on Friday with no agreement, reported, citing unnamed sources.

reported that was expected to notify the of plans to proceed with a Mexico-only pact, while suggesting could join a revised NAFTA later.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)