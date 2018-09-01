U.S.-Canada trade talks conclude with no deal - Wall Street Journal

-
ALSO READ
U.S., Chinese officials' trade talks will be on Aug. 22-23 - WSJ
U.S. to slap tariffs soon on steel, aluminum from EU - sources
Jack Ma's Ant Financial set to raise $9 billion in funding - WSJ
McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs - WSJ
U.S. sends China to-do list to reduce trade imbalance - WSJ
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Canada aimed at reaching a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement ended on Friday with no agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.
The Journal reported that President Donald Trump was expected to notify the U.S. Congress of plans to proceed with a Mexico-only pact, while suggesting Canada could join a revised NAFTA later.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU