Petrobras, Total ink deals for Brazil government share of pre-salt oil cargo

(Reuters) - Brazil's state-run company and France's Total on Friday agreed to buy millions of barrels of cargo from the Brazilian government, its first successful auction of its share of output from the pre-salt offshore play.

The auction, held by Pre-sal Petroleo SA, the state company managing contracts for pre-salt development, was the government's second attempt to sell its share of oil from three fields in the offshore basin.

A first attempt in May yielded no bids. On Friday, private and Repsol-Sinopec, though registered to bid, sat on the sidelines.

have ploughed top dollar into to lock in stakes in the offshore pre-salt oil play, where billions of barrels of oil are trapped under a thick layer of salt.

Brazilian rules dictate that companies vying for stakes in the pre-salt area must bid by promising a share of to the government.

first signed on to receive about 10.6 million barrels of oil over the next three years, which represents the government's share of expected output from the Mero area which is located in the Basin's Libra field.

It is being developed by a consortium that includes with 40 percent, and each with 20 percent, and Chinese companies and each holding 10 percent.

Petrobras also agreed to take an expected 600,000 barrels over the next 36 months from the Sapinhoa field in the Campos basin from the government. There, Petrobras has a 40 percent stake, has 25 percent, and holds 30 percent.

Meanwhile, Total agreed to a 12-month contract for oil from the Lula field in the basin, which should total some 1.1 million barrels. That field is operated by Petrobras, with a 65 percent stake. Shell has a 25 percent stake there while Petrogal has 10 percent.

(Reporting by and Alexandra Alper; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)