(Reuters) - Indian Industries on Thursday posted a record quarterly profit, driven by growth in its petrochemicals and refining business, while its group notched up a fifth consecutive profitable quarter.

The business is central to the ambition of - Asia's richest man - to make Reliance's consumer businesses as big as its energy operations, which contribute the bulk of group revenue and profit.

In the last two years, has used cut-price data and free voice calls to cornered over 250 million subscribers, leaving rivals nursing losses.

posted a nearly 65 percent jump in profit to 8.31 billion rupees ($117 million).

In the conglomerate's refining and petrochemicals unit, which contribute around three-quarters of overall revenue and profits, revenue rose 47 percent and 37 percent respectively.

On a standalone basis, which includes primarily refining and petrochemicals, Reliance's third-quarter profit rose 5.6 percent to 89.28 billion rupees.

Gross refining margin (GRM)- the profit earned on each barrel of crude processed - was $8.8 per barrel for the quarter, outperforming the benchmark complex margin by $4.5 per barrel.

The benchmark GRMs have come down to multi-year lows in the third quarter to below $2 per barrel, hitting all refining companies globally.

in the western state of is the world's biggest single-location refinery, with a capacity to process 1.36 million barrels per day of crude.

Net profit on a consolidated basis rose to 102.5 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) for October-December, beating average estimate of 96.48 billion rupees, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Reliance's consolidated revenue grew 56.4 percent to 1.60 trillion rupees.

