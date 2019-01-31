U.S. sanctions send Venezuelans scrambling to fill gas tanks

By and Maria Ramirez

CARACAS/CIUDAD GUAYANA, (Reuters) - As companies and traders worldwide tried to decipher the impact of U.S. sanctions slapped on Venezuelan company earlier this week, residents of the South American country had a familiar response: Get in line.

Snaking, sometimes hours-long lines formed outside gas stations amid concerns that the sanctions, intended to pressure to step down and allow to hold elections, would choke off fuel supply.

"I am going to fill up on gasoline just in case, because of the sanctions and because this country's refineries do not work," said Alberto Avila, a 52-year-old elevator waiting in line for gas at a still-unopened station in eastern Ciudad

While the OPEC nation holds the world's largest crude reserves, intermittent gasoline shortages and long lines for groceries and medicine have become the new normal under a hyperinflationary economic collapse. Crude output is collapsing due to underinvestment, refineries operate well below capacity, and the country must import gasoline, mostly from the United States, to meet domestic demand.

now buys about half the gasoline needs, according to internal company figures. In the first eight months of 2018, imports from the rose 76 percent to 125,000 barrels per day, data from the show.

The sanctions, imposed on Monday, ban U.S. refineries from buying oil from PDVSA unless they pay the money to accounts not affiliated with the Maduro government, which accuses of corruption and human rights violations. They also prevent U.S. companies from exporting goods or services to PDVSA.

PDVSA assured Venezuelans in a post that fuel supply would be guaranteed across the country, and many stations were operating normally, attendants said.

But some motorists like Carmen Lopez, a 51-year-old dentist, decided it was best not to try their luck. She left her house in the central city of at 6 a.m. and waited an hour to fill up.

"I do not really understand how the new sanctions are going to affect us, but just in case I am keeping my tank full," she said.

PDVSA told the company was already having problems unloading fuel imports from tankers for domestic use because the sanctions were making it difficult to complete payments. Rangel, also a union leader, said the company had inventories to cover about a month's worth of consumption, but sources within PDVSA estimate stocks are closer to 15 days.

While Venezuelans were wary of how the sanctions might affect their already shaky access to basic goods, some opponents of Maduro were willing to put up with it because they thought the restrictions would hasten his exit.

"This cannot go on," said Antonio Rodriguez, a 55-year-old merchant in the 12th spot in line to enter a PDVSA station where only two of five pumps were working. "But if it is for the good of the country, we have to make the sacrifice."

(Additional reporting by in and in Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)