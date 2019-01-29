U.S. to announce criminal charges related to China's Huawei - sources

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce criminal charges related to Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Monday, four sources told Reuters.
The U.S. government has been expected to announce charges against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, as part of an effort to extradite her from Canada.
