U.S. fourth-quarter GDP, Dec income spending reports delayed

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department's (BEA) said on Monday it was delaying the release of advance fourth-quarter and December personal income reports scheduled for this week because of the just-ended five-week partial shutdown of the federal

The said the publication of December's trade report, which had been scheduled for next Tuesday, had also be postponed. It said no new release dates had been set for the reports.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)