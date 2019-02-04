Slack makes confidential filing to go public

By and B. Baker

(Reuters) - Technologies Inc said on Monday it had confidentially applied with the to list shares publicly, moving business messaging service a step closer to going public in what is expected to be a high-profile year for initial public offerings.

still plans to pursue a direct listing as opposed to a traditional IPO as early as the spring, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Such a listing gives insiders the option to sell instantly and does without the support of traditional underwriters - a recipe for potentially high volatility in early trading.

is hoping for a valuation of more than $10 billion in the listing, had previously reported.

Equity markets are wrestling with extreme volatility in the back drop of slowing global growth concerns and U.S.- trade spat. Several have pulled IPOs from the markets, citing "unfavourable economic conditions", with the number rising since the shutdown.

The company did not specify the number of shares it was selling or the price range for the offering.

Slack, launched in 2013, allows teams and businesses to communicate through groups and has quickly replaced email at many companies, although email is still the dominant medium of communication in workplaces.

The number of paying customers using Slack has risen by more than 50 percent over the past five years to over 85,000, had said in a blog post.

Slack's main competitors include Microsoft Corp's Teams, Alphabet Inc's Hangouts Chat and Inc's Teams, which dominate the workplace collaboration market, which research firm has projected will be worth $3.2 billion by 2021.

Slack has raised around $1.2 billion in 11 funding rounds, and has 36 investors, according to data provider It counts SoftBank, T. Rowe Price, and Atlantic as its investors.

Uber, and are among other high-profile seeking U.S. listings this year. Pinterest, the owner of the known for the and fashion photos that its users post, has hired and to lead its IPO later this year, reported last week.

